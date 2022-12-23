Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Windy. Snow during the morning will taper off during the afternoon but it will remain cloudy. Morning high of 30F with temps falling sharply to near 0. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Low -1F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.