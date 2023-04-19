The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is enhancing its commendable, first-in-the- nation efforts to reduce trauma and to support children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) who enter the court system, as well as their families.
State Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty announced plans this week for a community education tour, during which he will visit county courts working to implement an autism-based focus within their courtrooms using innovative concepts such as the use of environmental recommendations and sensory items.
During his visits, Dougherty also will meet with community autism providers to share with them the work of the courts to establish additional partnerships to benefit families and children within the court system.
The court’s latest announcement on the court program initiated three years ago comes during National Autism Awareness Month, a time set aside each April to raise awareness about autism.
Autism is a complex brain condition that often inhibits a person’s ability to communicate, respond to surroundings and form relationships with others.
“According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, now one in 36 Pennsylvania children and more than five million adults nationwide are diagnosed with autism,” Dougherty said this week.
“As the number continues to grow, so does our commitment to ensuring Pennsylvania’s courts are prepared to recognize, accept and meet the needs of all court users and their families.
“Pennsylvania is the first and only state in the nation focused on creating meaningful change to those with an ASD coming through the court system,” Dougherty said. “We have the opportunity to be the starting point for new conversations and increased levels of understanding.
“That’s not something to be taken lightly. We must do everything we can to be the positive change that children and families need.”
The Supreme Court, working with its Office of Children and Families in the Courts, also has created the Autism in the Courts Taskforce, a group that will focus on providing increased training opportunities for judges to further identify gaps in the system for people with autism and intellectual disabilities.
Former U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart, who served on the nation’s highest court from 1958 to 1981, once said, “Fairness is what justice really is.”
Efforts by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to recognize and understand the unique circumstances presented by those with autism help support fairness and justice for all.
