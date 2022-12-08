The following editorial appeared in the Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Due to the irresponsible, shameful and predictable conduct of the state House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, Pennsylvania could lose up to $800 million in federal highway money.
Under the federal Clean Air Act, Pennsylvania has until Dec. 16 to implement a regulation to reduce emissions of “volatile organic compounds,” chemical air pollutants, from gas wells, processing equipment and pipelines.
The regulation would have the added benefit of reducing methane emissions, a major driver of atmospheric warming, because the same technology used to capture volatile organic compounds also captures methane.
The true deadline is not Dec. 16 but Nov. 30, the end of the legislative session. If the state does not implement the regulation by then, it would have to be introduced in the next session of the Legislature, which would guarantee that the state could not implement by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Dec. 16 deadline for cutting off federal highway money.
The state rule has been under consideration by the Legislature for more than a year. The state Department of Environmental Protection originally wanted to apply a single rule to all gas operations statewide. But due to objections by some lawmakers, the DEP broke it into two parts – one covering modern deep drilling and fracking as practiced across the Marcellus and Utica shale fields, and another covering shallow, conventional wells.
But in a fitting swan song for retiring Republican state Rep. Daryl Metcalf of Butler County, long a lap dog for the gas industry, the “environmental” committee that he heads, with scant notice on Nov. 14, disapproved the final rule.
That triggered a 14-day waiting period for beginning the process to finalize the rule – Monday, two days before the close of the legislative session.
The pollution reduction is required by federal law. The DEP regulation has been approved by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission.
Wednesday, the state Environmental Quality Board has scheduled a meeting to consider passing the regulation as an emergency rule. It’s an unprecedented step, but a fair answer to unprecedented obstruction.
The board should adopt the regulation to improve the state’s air quality while ensuring its continuing access to hundreds of millions of dollars in badly needed highway funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.