The following editorial appeared in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
The coronavirus pandemic is one big stew pot.
The sometimes confusing information that emerges points to a lot of cooks stirring the soup.
On the state level, there is the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which coordinates information from 67 counties – plus hospitals and nursing homes and personal care homes and labs and coroners and more – and distributes it through multiple websites, as well as news conferences with the governor and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and communication directly with various agencies.
And then there are the counties. And the school districts. And the municipalities.
That’s a lot of cooks, all of whom aren’t always getting their information in the same way.
For example, Dr. Debra Bogen is director of the Allegheny County Health Department. When reporters have questions about COVID-19 data in Allegheny, they can ask her at a news conference or seek out answers through her office.
But Pennsylvania’s Act 315 only provides funding to six counties and four municipalities for health departments.
The coronavirus pandemic shows why those departments are important.
Westmoreland County doesn’t have one of those local departments. That can sometimes leave people wondering where the information for the county is coordinated. There are no weekly news conferences that update the public or the media, even though Westmoreland’s numbers have been rising at a commensurate rate to Allegheny’s.
The commissioners did form a task force, and that has been key in response.
Department of Public Safety is working on it, handling logistics, distributing equipment and coordinating with hospitals and, according to Director Roland “Bud” Mertz, operating in a beneficial partnership with other entities that came out of that task force. That is admirable, and the work is important.
But that department already has a job to do, and just giving them an additional, overwhelming task isn’t the same as having a department devoted to that job.
“It just shows you how the commissioners have no true authority on this. We’re not allowed to have a health department,” Commissioner Chairman Sean Kertes said.
“What it comes down to is we have to rely on the state 110%. The coordination has to come from our state officials, and the funding has to be there. … It does get very frustrating.”
Maybe a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic is no reason to create a new department in the 57 counties that don’t have a county or municipal office in the backyard. That makes sense. But there has to be some kind of direction or assistance the state can give counties in trying times like these.
Because the only thing worse than too many people stirring the pot is having so many pots on the stove something gets missed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.