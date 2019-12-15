The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland (Maryland) Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Even before it was approved in 1787 by the convention called to draft it, the United States Constitution faced considerable opposition.
Some representatives to the Constitutional Convention and other men known as the Anti-Federalists believed it would give too much power to the central government and not enough to the states.
Several states ratified the Constitution only in exchange for a promise that what we now call the Bill of Rights would be added.
Each Dec. 15 is recognized as Bill of Rights Day. President Franklin D. Roosevelt first proclaimed it in 1941, calling it “the great American charter of personal liberty and human dignity.”
Other men – the Federalists – saw the need for a Constitution that provided a strong central government.
The Articles of Confederation served as America’s first constitution and was designed to preserve the independence and power of the individual 13 states while keeping the central government as weak as possible.
The Revolutionary War was fought under its parameters, and by the time the war ended in 1783 it had become apparent that the central government was too weak to perform effectively. It didn’t have the power to enforce its laws, impose taxes to pay its collective debts, regulate commerce or put down an internal rebellion of the type that eventually erupted in 1861.
It was decided to replace the Articles with the Constitution, much of which was drafted by the Virginian James Madison. He also wrote most of the Bill of Rights, basing it on the Virginia Declaration of Rights, which was largely written by George Mason. Some of the state conventions called to ratify the Constitution also proposed amendments.
The argument over how the federal government and the states should divide power was not laid to rest by the Bill of Rights, and it grew even more contentious over time. This eventually resulted in the Civil War.
The debate remains today, and the Supreme Court is often asked by individual states or groups of states to determine whether the federal government has exceeded its powers. It sometimes rules in favor of the states.
Mason and his fellow Virginian Patrick Henry were two of the firmest supporters of American independence from Great Britain, but two of the most vehement opponents of the Constitution.
Mason was one of three delegates to the convention who refused to sign the Constitution – Edmund Randolph of Virginia and Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts being the others.
Henry was asked to attend the convention, but refused. His role became that of helping to convince Madison to support and create the Bill of Rights.
Virginia, Massachusetts and other states that were suspicious of the Constitution had poured considerable blood and treasure into a war that rid them of a repressive foreign government.
They wanted no part of a domestic government they feared could be just as bad.
Some of the most influential Federalists – including George Washington – became convinced that a bill of rights should be added to the Constitution.
What are rights, anyway? Simply put, they are limits placed on the ability of the government to interfere with its people.
Each amendment in the Bill of Rights is important, but the 10th Amendment did as much as any to allay the fears of those who opposed the Constitution. It says any powers the Constitution does not give to the federal government or prohibit to the states are reserved to the states and the people. States can create and enforce their own traffic laws, collect their own taxes and hold their own elections.
The Founding Fathers realized the Constitution wasn’t perfect, so they established procedures by which it could be – and has been – amended.
They also made the process difficult, otherwise it may have foolishly been amended enough times by now to have rendered it nearly unrecognizable.
The Constitution and Bill of Rights have served America well.
Many amendments have been suggested, but only 17 have been ratified since the Bill of
Rights went into effect in 1791.
Six others were sent to the states for ratification, but fell short.
Our founding documents were not designed to ensure that the people get the best government, but to guarantee that the Republic will survive in spite of what its government and its people try to do to it.
We often refer to America as “a free country,” but it is not totally free. We, the people, are not free to do anything we please. We must surrender the absolute right to do whatever we want, if we are to live in relative security under the rule of law in a relatively free country.
At the same time, neither is our government free to do whatever it wishes. It also must abide by the rule of law, and we have the Bill of Rights to thank for that.
