The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse deserve a vote in the state Senate on whether they will be granted a window of time to file civil lawsuits against their abusers.
This should have happened during the May 18 primary election with a referendum vote before all Pennsylvania citizens to amend the state constitution.
That vote, previously approved by the state Legislature, hit a roadblock in February when the Department of State announced that it had bungled the public notice requirements for a proposed constitutional amendment, a procedure necessary to get the question on the election ballot.
Since then, there have been efforts to get the legislation moving again. In March, the state House of Representatives passed House Bill 951 by a vote of 149-52. It then moved to the Senate, where in April, it received the approval of the Senate Judiciary Committee by a vote of 11-3.
Consideration by the full Senate, however, remains in question, prompting survivors to consider other strategies, such as building grassroots support and advocacy across the state.
“We’ve started and we did regroup, and we’re sort of taking a different approach,” said Mary McHale, a member of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests.
“Quite a few of us have sort of started working along the lines of a grassroots movement, and I know some of us also want to really try to educate our communities” about the need to change the law to open the window for lawsuits by abuse survivors.
Similar reform measures have passed in other states, including most recently Louisiana. Legislation to open a three-year window for abuse survivors to file lawsuits passed both chambers of the Louisiana Legislature on Thursday.
McHale said she expects a small number of survivors will remain in Harrisburg to remind lawmakers that the issue is not going away.
“This is definitely not a sprint, it’s a marathon and has been and we have to conserve our energy and use it wisely,” McHale said.
It should be neither a sprint nor a marathon.
Adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse are hurting, and they deserve the votes that could open new lanes, not impose roadblocks, on their road to recovery.
