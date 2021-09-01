The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
School is back in session and in person this year, hopefully showing last year to be little more than an aberration, and with the return to the norm comes the preponderance of the big yellow buses patrolling the roads.
It may be enticing to sneak past a stopped school bus, but it’s not worth it. Passing a stopped bus and getting caught by the police comes with a hefty fine.
There’s also the added demerit of having three points added to your driving record, and these aren’t the kind of points you want to go around collecting. Should you accumulate eight points, your license will be suspended – 12 or more and it will be revoked.
And even worse, a child exiting a bus, just trying to get home after a long day of hitting the books and chatting with friends, could lose his or her life to what amounts to impatience.
Passing a bus without being caught by a police officer doesn’t mean you get off without consequence as doing so can still carry a fine, thanks to cameras put in place on the stop-arm of the bus.
According to School Transportation News, around 19 school students are killed getting on and off the bus annually. Most who are killed are between the ages of 5 and 7, and are hit in what’s called the “danger zone,” which is the 10 feet in front, behind and on both sides of the bus.
They get hit by passing cars and sometimes even the bus itself. At least 38% of the fatalities occur in crashes between 3 and 4 p.m.
School bus accidents are not unheard of in our area.
In 2015, three children were taken to the hospital from a Winchester Road crash.
As their bus was preparing to stop, a driver neglected to slow for the flashing lights and pushed the car in front of it into the bus.
The only time when it’s OK to not stop for a bus when its red flashing lights are activated is when a driver is on the opposite side of a highway divided by a median strip.
If a bus is preparing to stop, its yellow lights will begin to flash, which give plenty of time to know a full stop is coming – sort of like a traffic light.
Just like it’s a bad idea to race through a yellow signal, it’s ill-advised to race past a bus’ amber flashing lights.
A stopped bus will flash red lights and have its stop-arm extended. Drivers in both directions are required to stop at least 20 feet from the bus, and cannot proceed until the bus has turned off its red flashing lights and began to move itself.
The statistics bear out that children are safer in a bus than in a car. Young children are more likely to get hit than older ones, since they tend to hurry – unaware of their surroundings.
It’s not a bad idea for parents to supervise their children as they get on and off the bus if possible, especially when they’re younger.
Be alert and have patience – don’t take the chance – you’ll get to where you’re headed eventually.
