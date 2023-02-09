The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
While Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has exploded nationally after the NCAA opened the door for college athletes to make money on endorsements, it feels a little more tricky when it comes to similar policies for high school student-athletes.
The PIAA and member schools have done a decent job staying in front of the ever-evolving world, including restrictions on what student-athletes can endorse.
Still, it was refreshing to hear the groundwork laid as part of what is believed to be the first NIL deal for a prep athlete in the Valley.
Southern Columbia junior runner Katie Moncavage, a state track & field champion and two-time state medalist in cross-country, signed a deal with custom sports apparel shop Triple Play out of Danville. Moncavage never thought someone would call her to be the first high school student-athlete to sign a Name, Image and Like-ness deal because those kinds of things are for “celebrities.”
Jim Burns, owner of Triple Play, said Moncavage perfectly fit into what they were looking for.
Listening to Moncavage and her parents, the fit was perfect because everybody understands the goal.
For Burns, he said being able to offer financial benefits to busy student- athletes – Burns said Moncavage would get a percentage of sales and promote the business on social media – is important.
“These high-level athletes are so busy training and competing, they don’t have time for jobs like a lot of others,” Burns said. “This is a way to do both.”
For Moncavage and her family, the deal was all about the relationship.
“They want to give back to the kids and to the community,” Ray Moncavage, Katie’s dad, said. “It’s cool they chose her to be part of this. We all felt very comfortable with each other right away. They are good people, good owners. They understand she is still a kid, still a student and they don’t want to interfere with all that.”
That last part is the most important.
There is little doubt NIL has changed the game at all levels. But in the end, these high school student-athletes are still kids. They need time and space to be kids and it sounds like those involved in this first deal understand that.
Those that follow in their footsteps would be wise to look for the same in any deal they are considering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.