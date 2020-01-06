The following editorial appeared in the the Cumberland (Maryland) Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Millions of Americans are now subject to new laws that took effect Jan. 1 in a number of states.
At least eight states have new or higher registration fees for electric vehicles.
More than half of the states will now have such a fee. This is necessary because electric vehicles don’t use gasoline, and states raise revenue for bridge and road construction and maintenance through gasoline taxes.
The fees also will provide funding for grants that will allow construction of electric vehicle recharging stations.
Twenty-one states will raise their minimum wage and seven others will require electronic prescriptions rather than written prescriptions for controlled substances such as opioids.
New laws include:
Arkansas
• Discretionary state funding can now be denied to “sanctuary cities” that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
California
• The term “race” now includes traits historically associated with race, including hair texture and protective hairstyles. “Protective hairstyles” include braids, locks and twists and any style that tucks the ends of someone’s hair away from things like sun, heat and constant manipulation that could damage it.
• Requirements for accommodating breastfeeding in the workplace have been amended.
• Police officers will be allowed to use deadly force only when necessary to defend against an imminent threat of death of injury to themselves or bystanders, but it there is no definition of “necessary.”
• There will be increased oversight of doctors who write medical exemptions for school children’s vaccination by allowing the state to investigate doctors who grant more than five of them a year and schools that have vaccination rates of less than 95%.
• Many companies will be required to tell consumers upon request what personal data they have collected about them, why it’s been collected and what’s done with it.
Colorado
• A new “red flag” law allows family, household members or law enforcement to petition a court to allow seizure of guns from people who are deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.
Florida
• Police officers can start writing citations for texting while driving, which carries a $30 fine plus court costs and fees and three points on the driver’s record for a first offense.
Illinois
• Recreational marijuana for adults is now legal.
• Employers may adopt reasonable drug-free workplace policies, as well as policies on drug testing, smoking, consumption, storage or use of marijuana in the workplace or while on call, as long as the policies are enforced in a nondiscriminatory manner.
• “Harassment” is now defined as any unwelcome conduct based on an individual’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, marital status, order of protection status, disability, military status, sexual orientation, pregnancy, unfavorable discharge from military service or citizenship status when it is meant to interfere with someone’s work performance or create an intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment.
Nevada
• Employers cannot refuse to hire a job applicant who submitted to a screening test that indicated marijuana use.
New Jersey
• Employers cannot require job applicants to submit a salary history.
New Mexico
• Oversight of so-called surprise medical billing, which happens when insured people receive unexpected and often high bills from a doctor or hospital not in their network, will be increased. At least 28 states have some protection against such bills, but what they can do is limited because states cannot regulate employer-based medical plans. That’s something Congress has been attempting to address.
New York
• The state’s family leave law is being increased to allow eligible employees up to 10 weeks of leave at 60% of their average weekly wage, with a cap that makes the maximum benefit $840.70 per week.
Oregon
• Businesses that have six or more employees will be required to provide reasonable accommodations for employees’ and applicants’ known limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth and related conditions.
Texas
• Health insurance plans issued after Jan. 1 must grant telehealth services the same services as a plan that covers the service or procedure for an in-person setting.
• Organizations licensed to hold bingo games no longer have to collect a fee from people who win non-cash prizes valued at more than $5, but people who win at least $5 must pay a fee of 5% of the prize.
Washington
• Eligible employees will be entitled to up to 18 weeks of paid family and medical leave a year.
