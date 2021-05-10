The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
In just under two months, a new law will take effect in Pennsylvania, designed to stand behind and support those willing to give a gift of life – the donation of an organ or tissue to those who need them.
The Living Donor Protection Act 11 of 2021 will prohibit a life or health insurance company from financially discriminating against an organ or tissue donor. It will also ensure family and medical leave is provided for an eligible employee for the preparation and recovery necessary for donation surgery.
“Every year, thousands of Americans donate kidneys, livers and other organs to save the lives of family members, friends and even complete strangers facing life-threatening illnesses,” said state Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-116, of Luzerne County, who introduced the legislation.
“Organ donation saves lives and saves money, cutting health care costs by as much as two-thirds and saving Medicare millions of dollars every year,” Toohil wrote in a memo to her fellow lawmakers.
“The Living Donor Protection Act will ensure that people who make the life-saving choice to become organ donors will not face economic roadblocks because of their decision,” she said. “Under this legislation, living organ donors will be able to access insurance and use the medical leave they need, giving donors more certainty and, it is our hope, encourage more people in the commonwealth to give the incredible gift of organ donation.”
Her fellow lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agreed. The bill passed by a vote of 202-0 on Feb. 4 in the state House and by a vote of 47-0 on April 20 in the state Senate. It was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf seven days later, on April 27 with the provision that it take effect in 60 days.
One of those “yes” votes came from state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, who represents portions of Northumberland and Snyder counties. She received the donation of a kidney from an anonymous donor just over one month ago.
According to a state Department of Health report released last year, nearly 70,000 residents of Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties have indicated on their driver’s licenses or other identification cards that they would be willing to be an organ donor.
Across the commonwealth, 49.61% of state residents have signed organ donor designations indicating they would be willing to donate their organs or tissue, and a goal of reaching 50% has been set for June 30 this year.
According to national statistics, more than 107,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list and about 17 people a day die waiting for an organ donation and transplant.
Those who have agreed to be organ donors offer a life-saving gift and beginning in late June, Pennsylvania’s new Living Donor Protection Act will stand with them.
