Two National Guard members assigned to the Biden inauguration were removed from that assignment because of possible security concerns. Ten others were taken off that duty because of lesser but still questionable indications.
Does that make the National Guard less reliable for all of us?
Hardly.
We are appalled but grateful for the oversight that tipped authorities off. A dozen questionables out of more than 25,000 assigned to protect the inauguration is minuscule.
And we do know that the National Guard, in one form or another, has always been a crucial and reliable element of our national defense network, both at home and abroad.
In fact, the Guard was crucial and reliable even at times when it was at its least robust. One of those times surely was during the Vietnam War, when the U.S. military had to be bolstered by the draft.
The draft was in effect from 1940 into 1973, among other eras. During the late ’60s, however, it was at its most active.
During the Vietnam War, more than 2 million men ages 18 to 25 were conscripted into the Army.
Beyond that, millions more joined the Air Force, Navy or Coast Guard. Some admittedly chose those branches to avoid combat duty in the Army infantry.
But the most-used strategy by potential draftees seeking to avoid conscription was joining the National Guard.
Those guardsmen would join Regular Army members in basic training and then advanced infantry training, about 17 weeks, and then split with them: RA recruits and draftees would go to their permanent-duty stations, including Vietnam, and the guardsmen would go home to await monthly meetings and perhaps two weeks a year in a training unit.
Some of those Guard members were hardly committed to a military assignment; they were merely involved in it to avoid full-time duty and possible service in Vietnam.
But, even then, the Army was strong, which was a tribute to its historic, well-learned discipline and its ability to extract performance out of the dedicated, the mediocre and the inattentive with nearly equal facility.
In the early ’70s, the administration and the Pentagon began planning to return to an all-volunteer Army, and, in 1973, President Nixon formally ended the draft, although young men continue today to have to register in case it has to be resurrected.
In truth, the draft was an impediment to our national military assignments because draftees were less seriously committed to their mission, and let’s hope it never again has to be renewed. But the Guard has always overcome obstacles, including an indifferent constituency.
And now we are seeing, as we have become accustomed, a National Guard at its peak, a group of honed, expert though part-time soldiers absolutely devoted, meticulously trained defenders of their nation’s interests, protecting us all from mayhem.
When we see a Guard unit around or in the Capitol or elsewhere, we can have confidence that these are thoroughly qualified and competent soldiers fulfilling their crucial and often dangerous mission.
They may not be career or full-time military men and women, but they are on duty because they chose to be.
