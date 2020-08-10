McCUTCHEON- Rhody L. Jr., 67, passed away August 3, 2020 in Miami FL where he resided. Born in Johnstown, he was the son of Rhody L. McCutcheon, Sr and Rosella (Barron) McCutcheon. Preceded in death by father. Survived by mother Rosella and siblings Rhonda Wilson (Robert), Romy Hyland (James…