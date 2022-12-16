The follow editorial appeared in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
A law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on Nov. 3 encourages doctors to test pregnant women, and children up to 2 years old, who they believe have been exposed to lead.
Act 150 is a smart move, but it doesn’t go far enough. Lead is everywhere – especially in industrial regions with older housing, which means Pittsburgh and vast swaths of Pennsylvania.
Sen. Lisa Baker, R.- Luzerne, wanted Act 150 to make testing mandatory, but it was watered down in the amendment process.
Now she’s reintroducing a bill to switch “encourage” back to “require,” making lead testing mandatory for all young children. This time, legislators should pass it as-is.
The effects of lead poisoning are serious and potentially permanent, especially in the brains of young children. Due to their growing frames and immature organ systems, children absorb five times as much lead into their bodies as do adults.
The state Department of Health found elevated lead levels in 3,100 Pennsylvania children in 2020. But only 32% of kids under two were tested. So the tests might have missed more than 6,000 cases of high blood lead levels.
In Allegheny County, the trends have been good.
The percent of children registering high lead concentrations has decreased from a recent high of 6.1% in 2010 to 1.7% in 2020, with an uptick to 1.9% last year. This reflects the phasing out of the most common sources of lead exposure in everyday life.
Not surprisingly, the areas with the highest number of elevated tests are those with the oldest housing and greatest history of industrial activity: the City of Pittsburgh and the valleys of the Three Rivers.
High lead levels generally correlate with poverty, bolstering the argument for mandatory testing.
It’s not just antiquated home decor, such as lead paint, that delivers the toxic metal into kids’ growing brains. It’s also soil and outdoor dust, which is contaminated by decades of lead-laced emissions from cars and factories – and is much more likely to end up in toddlers’ lungs and tummies than adults’.
Infinitesimal particles of the additive tetraethyl lead were expelled from exhaust pipes and floated down to the earth – tens of thousands of metric tons of lead in Pittsburgh alone – where they have accumulated in soil, until gardeners, contractors and other diggers release them.
Around the city, levels of lead (and other toxic metals) are high but not thought to be immediately dangerous. In conjunction with other vectors of lead, however, it can result in high levels of blood lead, especially in children.
More comprehensive lead testing of small children has helped doctors and policymakers understand a problem that’s on the decline, but not yet eradicated.
Until it is, mandatory testing would ensure that no child falls through the cracks.
