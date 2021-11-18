The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
It’s getting a little cooler, but before we drift into winter’s deep freeze, there is still some time to squeeze in a little volunteer work that has tremendous and immediate benefits for our local environment.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) are inviting residents to volunteer for “Pick Up Pennsylvania,” a statewide campaign of fall litter cleanups to benefit streams, rivers and lakes.
The fall litter cleanup focuses on the importance of recovering materials that could eventually trash waterways. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that about 80 percent of debris that ends up in streams, lakes and rivers – even oceans – originates as land trash.
“Our waterways foster pride of place for many Pennsylvanians and shouldn’t be trashed,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “It’s important to make the connection between actions on the land and their impact on our waters. From community groups to co-workers, the volunteers who understand this connection and join in Pick Up Pennsylvania each fall do a world of good for all Pennsylvanians and the ecosystem we depend on.”
Volunteer efforts produce huge results. State officials report that more than 2.27 million pounds of trash was disposed, and 504,750 pounds of materials were recycled, after 60,505 volunteers participating in 3,395 events this past spring cleaned 4,893 miles of roads, shorelines and trails in Pennsylvania.
In addition, volunteers planted 102,155 trees, shrubs and flowers.
Pick Up Pennsylvania is coordinated by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and sponsored by DEP, PennDOT and the Ocean Conservancy International Coastal Zone Cleanup.
Individuals, families, neighbors, students, civic organizations and local governments are all invited to participate.
The largest efforts are completed in the spring, from March 1 through May 31, and in the fall, Sept. 1 through Nov. 30, when free work gloves, safety vests and trash bags are supplied.
Volunteers are always welcome to join existing events, or groups can organize their own efforts using online registration tools at: cleanup.keeppabeautiful.org
“We are so grateful to the volunteers and sponsors who help make Pick Up Pennsylvania a success,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.
“Whether you’re cleaning up a local waterway, your local park or the street you live on, it all makes a difference in reducing the amount of litter reaching our oceans.
“Picking up litter is something that almost everybody can do,” she reminds us. “It’s a great feeling and the results are immediate.”
