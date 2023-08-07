Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe in the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.