Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.