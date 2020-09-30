The following editorial appeared in the Reading Eagle. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Each September mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies and community members unite behind a common message aimed at saving lives.
While it’s impossible to underestimate the importance of a matter of life and death, one could argue that the message of Suicide Prevention Month is even more pertinent than ever this year. The coronavirus pandemic is taking a serious toll on mental health.
Illness fears, isolation, the loss of routine and profound, abrupt changes to life as we knew it have been hard on so many of us. Mental health experts are concerned that this could lead to an increase in suicide attempts.
Statistics make clear that this was already a serious problem before this year’s tragic events.
Nationally, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death, claiming more than twice as many lives each year as homicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says 48,344 people died from suicide in the United States in 2018, the most recent data available.
Pennsylvania reports that 2,017 people took their own lives in 2018 (up from 1,272 suicides in 1999). That amounts to a 43.3% increase in the age-adjusted suicide rate. According to the CDC, Pennsylvania’s suicide rate was 15.7 deaths per 100,000 population, higher than the national rate of 14.8 deaths per 100,000. And Pennsylvania’s highest suicide rates are in rural counties such as Carbon and Elk. As with other societal ills, no area is immune.
For every person who dies by suicide, more than 25 others attempt to kill themselves. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, about 10.7 million adults report having serious thoughts about suicide. About 1.4 million adults attempt suicide annually in the United States.
An estimated 2.1 million adults in the United States reported making plans for suicide in the year preceding the survey but did not act on those plans.
These are frightening statistics that demand action rather than hand-wringing. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reports that most individuals communicate suicidal intentions in advance.
That means all of us must learn the warning signs and how to respond.
Much of this work is being done at the governmental and nonprofit level. This month Pennsylvania issued a detailed new suicide prevention plan, and local task forces devoted to the issue are doing outstanding work to bring attention to it and steer people to the resources they need.
But suicide prevention ultimately depends on all of us watching out for the people we love and taking note of signs of trouble.
The Suicide Prevention Lifeline says warning signs include talking about wanting to die, expressions of hopelessness and unbearable pain; talk of being a burden to others, increased alcohol or drug use, anxious or agitated behavior, sleeping too little or too much, withdrawing from others and displaying extreme mood wings.
Here’s are some suggestions from the Lifeline on what individuals can do when a loved one seems to be a risk:
• Ask: People who are having thoughts of suicide often feel relief when someone asks after them in a caring way.
• Keep them safe: When lethal means are made less available or less deadly, suicide rates by that method decline.
• Be there: Listening without judgment can make a big difference.
• Help them stay connected: Creating a network of resources and individuals for support and safety.
• Follow-up: Supportive, ongoing contact can be important for individuals discharged from professional care.
And take note of valuable resources that are there to help in a crisis:
Cambria County Crisis, 110 Franklin St., Suite 300, Johnstown; 814-535-8531 or 877-268-9463.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.
Spanish-language National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 888-628-9454.
