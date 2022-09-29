The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.{/span}{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}T{/span}here are only a handful of session days left for state lawmakers in Harrisburg this year, but we agree with representative David Rowe who believes there is enough time to push through bipartisan legislation to help the state’s veterans.{p class=”p4”}{span class=”s1”}A bill sponsored by the Republican who represents Snyder and Union counties – House Bill 2682 – that would include veterans in a program designed to boost small businesses received wide support in the House.{/span}{p class=”p4”}{span class=”s1”}The bill, which would reinstate veteran-owned small businesses in the commonwealth’s Small Diverse Business Program, passed 189-13. The bill earlier went through two House committees without a dissenting vote. The bill goes to the Senate, which has seven sessions days left this year including six next month.{/span}{p class=”p4”}{span class=”s1”}In 2015, veteran-owned small businesses were removed from Small Diverse Business Program through an executive order from Gov. Tom Wolf. Veteran-owned businesses were moved into a specific program, the Veteran Business Enterprise (VBE). The two moves were designed to tackle a perceived lack of diversity in the allocation of state contracts, including those for veterans.{/span}{p class=”p4”}{span class=”s1”}Data provided by Rowe shows veterans operating their own businesses have been left behind. Target goals set in place after a 2019 disparity put the participation rate for veteran-owned businesses at 4.6%. The latest annual report shows less than half of a percent of veteran-owned businesses were part of the program.{/span}{p class=”p4”}{span class=”s1”}“Our veterans have given so much for us and restoring the entrepreneurial benefits they enjoyed prior to Wolf’s executive order would allow them to continue to create jobs that fuel economic growth. It would also allow them to invest in our communities in the same way they’ve invested in protecting and preserving our freedoms with their service,” Rowe said.{/span}{p class=”p4”}{span class=”s1”}This push makes a lot of sense and the roll calls show most lawmakers, regardless of political affiliation, agree.{/span}{p class=”p4”}{span class=”s1”}The schedule will be tight – six session days in October and one before the Nov. 8 election – but that should be enough time to push this valuable piece of legislation across the finish line.{/span}
