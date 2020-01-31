The following editorial appeared in The (Anderson, Indiana) Herald Bulletin, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
The news couldn’t be true. No way.
It had to be a joke, one of those annoying Twitter trends that’s quickly debunked as “fake news.”
It had to be.
Because there was no way Kobe Bryant – the Black Mamba, the 8th Wonder of the World, Mr. 81 – goes down like that.
No way his little girl – the one who was supposed to take women’s basketball by storm, the one who would be his greatest achievement, the Mambacita – was lost at 13.
But as the hours rolled by on Sunday and more details emerged, it became clear that it was not just a Twitter trend but a terrible truth.
Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others perished in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, on their way to a basketball game … five families touched by tragedy in a cruel stroke.
The NBA lost an absolute legend, who was third in all-time scoring until “The King” Lebron James passed him the evening before his death. He was the youngest player to ever start an NBA game, the youngest to ever play in an All-Star game.
He shares the record with four All-Star MVPs. He’s one of four to earn 15 All-NBA honors. He’s the oldest player to score more than 60 in a game. He won five NBA championships and was an 18-time All-Star.
But there was more to Kobe than points and titles.
There was a drive, a determination that few others have displayed on any playing field. Kobe had a zone, and, when he was in it, opponents could only get out of the way and watch in awe. It became to be known as the Mamba Mentality, and it’s a creed generations of players and fans have come to live by.
But there was more to Kobe than basketball.
Kobe worked hard to put his troubled past – which included a monetary settlement with an alleged rape victim – behind him. He supported after-school programs, cancer research and help for the homeless and worked with Make-A-Wish Foundation for 20 years.
He volunteered with the Boys & Girls Club of America, hosted basketball camps and helped assemble care packages for wounded warriors.
Most of all, he became a family man.
He had four daughters with wife Vanessa. And he loved it, once telling ESPN’s Elle Duncan that being a “girl dad” was the best thing ever, that he’d have five more daughters if he could.
The story, which Duncan shared on Twitter, started another trend … #girldad has been used millions of times by proud fathers posting pictures of their daughters.
So while the world is saddened by the loss of one of the game’s greatest players, it’s that family’s loss, and those of the four other families, that is absolutely devastating.
Kobe and Gianna Bryant. John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli. Sarah and Payton Chester. Christina Mauser. Ara Zobayan.
Let their memories serve as a reminder to cherish our loved ones and never take for granted the precious seconds we have with them.
