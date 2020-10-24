Founding Father Benjamin Franklin is credited with saying that “... in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes,” but in this neck of the woods we are assured of other things, not the least of which are notable seasonal changes and all that comes with them.
Even though we still have pleasant, sunny days, summer is slowly surrendering to fall, with overnight temperatures dipping to the freezing point and below in some spots in the region. Another certainty is that the cooler weather will prompt people to switch on their residential heat sources, if they haven’t already.
Sadly, another truth is that some of them may find themselves homeless or may not live to see the spring.
Heating equipment is involved in one out of every five home fire-related deaths, Brian S. Geraci, the Maryland fire marshal, recently pointed out. He has issued a reminder to residents to use wisdom when making their homes comfortable as temperatures drop. It should come as no surprise that half of all home heating fires will occur during the months of December, January and February.
“Like clockwork, my office will report to a fire in the coming months as a result of a space heater or fireplace,” Geraci said in a press release. “It is my life’s work to eliminate home fire deaths, a mission that every Maryland resident can help us to achieve by using best practices when it comes to heating their homes this fall and winter.”
Homeowners with fireplaces should have a qualified professional clean and inspect their chimney and vents annually. They should store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it outside at least 10 feet from their home and any other structures.
For homeowners utilizing portable space heaters, the fire marshal offered advice to ensure safe use:
• Only use a portable heater that has a qualified testing laboratory seal.
• Keep the heater at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn, including people.
• Use a heater with a thermostat and overheating protection.
• Make sure the heater has an automatic shut-off in the event that it is tipped over.
• Keep children away from space heaters and do not allow it to block an exit.
• Plug the heater into a grounded wall outlet only, never to an extension cord.
• Turn the heater off whenever you leave the room or before going to sleep.
Ovens should never be used as a heat source. Homes should have working carbon monoxide alarms that are tested monthly.
If the power goes out, portable generators should be located as far away from the residence as possible, especially away from windows. Geraci emphasized that it’s much better to stay elsewhere, such as a family member or friend’s house, a motel, or local shelter, then to use risky methods to alternatively heat a home if the main heat source isn’t functioning.
By adopting a safety first attitude, you and your home stand a much better chance of surviving winter’s harsh conditions and welcoming the mild weather that comes with the arrival of spring.
