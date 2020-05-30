The following editorial appeared in the Valdosta (Georgia) Daily Times, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
We encourage motorcycle riders to travel safely and urge all other motorists to be watchful of two- and three-wheeled vehicles on our roadways.
Spring is a favorite time of year for motorcyclists and it can be an extremely hazardous time, according to officials.
Motorcycles operate on the roadways with the same rights and privileges as any motor vehicle.
State highway officials consistently encourage motorists and motorcyclists to “share the road.”
Here are some tips from the Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program:
• Focus on driving/riding. Put away cellphones and other devices.
• Signal intentions and look before changing lanes.
• Use caution at intersections looking both ways before crossing or turning.
• Wear a state Department of Transportation-approved helmet, reflective gear and bright colors when riding.
• Evaluate your surroundings.
• Drive/ride aware and alert.
• Allow plenty of room between vehicles and avoid blind spots.
It should also be noted that motorcycle rallies and meet-ups often involve alcohol.
As dangerous as it is to drink and drive a car, it is even more dangerous to operate a motorcycle while drunk or buzzed. Just don’t do it.
Motorcycle riders are encouraged to take a safety course.
Ride safely.
