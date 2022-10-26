The following editorial appeared in the Scranton Times-Tribune. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
State lawmakers who grandstand on gun violence in Philadelphia have yet another chance to do something about it instead.
Gun violence has become numbingly routine in the state’s largest city. But the Sept. 27 murder of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde as he left football practice at Roxborough High School transcended complacency. Four other teens were shot in the ambush but survived.
The shooting also shifted attention from Republican state lawmakers’ nonsensical answer to gun violence.
Instead of helping Philadelphia police keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them, those lawmakers have launched a political dog and pony show. They want to impeach Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner, who was re-elected in November 2021 with about 70% of the vote.
Meanwhile, police have identified two suspects and made one arrest in the Roxborough shooting.
Yaseen Bivins, 21, who has a felony record, was charged with murder.
Key evidence was a receipt for ammunition that police found in a car that the shooting suspects allegedly used to flee after the shooting.
Under Pennsylvania law, a person with a felony record is not supposed to be able to buy guns or ammunition. Yet police say that Bivins simply walked into a Philadelphia gun shop, which has not been identified, and bought the ammo.
State legislators who purport to be concerned about gun violence in Philadelphia already have precluded the city from adopting ordinances to limit gun sales to one per person each month, to preclude purchasers from buying in quantity and selling the weapons to criminals who cannot buy them. Likewise, legislators have prevented Philadelphia and other cities from requiring gun owners to report when their weapons are lost or stolen – a measure to preclude people from selling guns to criminals and claiming later that they had been lost or stolen.
Legislators in Harrisburg should allow those gun safety measures, and require background checks for ammunition purchases.
None of those measures would preclude anyone from lawful gun ownership, but they might save some lives while diminishing political gamesmanship over gun violence.
