The following editorial appeared in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Allegheny County Medical Examiner Dr. Karl Williams has ruled the death of Jim Rogers “accidental.” The word “accident” may be technically correct, but it hardly does the case justice.
Despite the official ruling, Rogers’ death was tragic and almost certainly unnecessary.
Police arrested Rogers, who was Black, in Bloomfield on Oct. 13, of last year, allegedly for stealing a bike. He died at Mercy Hospital the next day, after sustaining several shocks with a taser while disputing his arrest.
Strictly speaking, Rogers died from “acute global hypoxic ischemic injury of the brain.” In other words, his brain was deprived of oxygen, probably due to cardiac arrest.
To say his death was “accidental,” however, says little more than he didn’t commit suicide and no one intentionally killed him. It does not rule out negligence or incompetence as a contributor to the death. Pittsburgh police still have some work to do.
In Pennsylvania, as in most states, examiners choose from five possible manners of death: natural, accidental, homicide, suicide and undetermined.
Guidelines from the National Association of Medical Examiners state a death should be ruled “accidental” when “an injury or poisoning causes death and there is little or no evidence that the injury or poisoning occurred with intent to harm or cause death.”
Furthermore, NAME acknowledges that, “It is sometimes agonizingly difficult, and occasionally impossible, for the unbiased investigator to infer a victim’s or ‘perpetrator’s’ intent.”
We have no reason to impugn Williams’ judgment in the matter of Jim Rogers, nor do we mean to do so here. But the fact remains that his classification is a judgment, not an expression of scientific certainty, which is beyond his or any person’s competence.
Many of the criteria Williams mentions as part of this medical determination are not, in fact, medical. This doesn’t mean the classification is untrustworthy or tainted; it just means that it’s, at least in part, a judgment call.
Despite the professional organization’s attempt to introduce some consistency, “tradition, history, training and local idiosyncrasies in the criminal justice and law enforcement communities” can influence manner-of-death classification strategy.
Not surprisingly, most deaths in jails and prisons are ruled “accidental” even with strong evidence of negligence.
The formal classification of a death as an “accident,” however, does not mean no one is responsible for that death, even absent criminal charges.
The medical examiner believes no one intended to kill Rogers, a reasonable assumption most people would make. That does not, however, mean he was treated appropriately or properly.
And it certainly does not mean that he would have died regardless of his encounter with Pittsburgh police.
We continue to call for greater transparency from the Bureau of Police and other authorities. The public deserves to know why Jim Rogers died. The medical examiner can’t answer that question on his own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.