For more than a year, Pennsylvanians – from school boards to business owners to citizens and elected officials – have regularly pushed Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration for more data and information regarding COVID-19 and its spread across the state.
The administration has often stonewalled, citing the decades-old 1955 Disease Prevention and Control Law that most never heard of until March 2020 when it became the default setting for denying access to data. The lack of transparency is disappointing, troubling and frustrating, which is why state lawmakers should move forward on House Bill 1893.
A bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Craig Staats, of Bucks County, would revise part of the Disease Prevention and Control Law and make the data fall under the umbrella of the state’s Right to Know Law.
The bill passed the state House along a party-line vote. Every Republican has voted for the bill; every Democrat against it. Wolf, also a Democrat, says he doesn’t support it either, arguing the bill would make personal information available under the Right to Know Law.
Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, representing 350 media outlets across the state, supports the bill and the much-needed transparency it would create.
“The 1955 Disease Prevention and Control Law (DPCL) has become an impenetrable barrier that shields Pennsylvania’s Department of Health and county health departments from public access and accountability,” the association said in a written brief. “The DPCL has long been used to thwart public access to records involving infectious diseases and other community health records.”
It is easy to understand the sensitivity when it comes to personal information, especially medical records.
Too many have already been compromised, including a bungled effort by state officials regarding contact tracing earlier this year.
In that case, a contractor paid nearly $30 million by Pennsylvania, used “unauthorized Google accounts – readily viewable online – to store names, phone numbers, email addresses, COVID-19 exposure status, sexual orientations and other information about residents who had been reached for contact tracing. The company’s contract with the state required it safeguard people’s data,” the Associated Press reported.
A spokeswoman for Wolf argues the revisions in HB 1893 would put more of that information at risk.
We agree with PNA vice president for government affairs Holly Lubart, who wrote to state lawmakers that there are “robust protections for individually identifiable medical records” in existing laws. Those laws, Lubart said, balance “public access principles with the need to protect individually identifiable medical information.”
In nearly every instance, transparency is the best option. Having information in the hands of more people can create a broader consensus and understanding of decisions coming in critical moments.
