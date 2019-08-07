The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland (Maryland) Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) wants to allow Americans to legally import prescription drugs from Canada, where they are considerably cheaper. This is far from a done deal.
For one thing, the courts have thrown out previous attempts by the federal government and state legislatures to address the high cost of pharmaceuticals, saying it’s up to Congress to do that. For another, the Canadians aren’t fond of the idea.
Some Americans already get their drugs from Canada, usually in circumvention of the law. Most drugs are illegal to import if they haven’t been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, even if they have been approved by Health Canada (the FDA’s Canadian counterpart).
The Trump administration says it would allow drugs to be imported safely and effectively, with oversight from the FDA.
Trump promised during his presidential campaign to control drug prices. HHS tried to force drug makers to list prices in their television commercials, but a federal judge said it doesn’t have the authority to do that.
In 2018, Maryland’s General Assembly enacted a bill that would have prohibited drug manufacturers from “unconscionable” price gouging, but the Supreme Court said it was an unconstitutional attempt to regulate interstate commerce.
This year, the General Assembly created a Prescription Drug Affordability Board that could set a cap on certain pharmaceuticals. The measure originally was intended to cover all Marylanders, but now applies only to state and local government employees.
Forbes business magazine said in April that importing drugs from Canada or anywhere else would be a bad idea.
Drugs are cheaper in other countries only because their governments control prices, and America’s government does not.
It said savings would be meager, if any, and the risk of counterfeit drugs entering the United States would be increased.
By paying higher drug prices, Forbes said, “Americans effectively subsidize the development of new drugs for the rest of the world.” Developing and marketing a new drug costs about $2.6 billion, and only 12% of new drugs that are developed ever receive federal regulatory approval.
Forbes also said most Americans take generic drugs, which cost about the same in the United States as they do in Canada.
A Health Canada spokesman said in May that Canada has one of the world’s strictest drug approval systems, but would not be responsible for ensuring the quality of drugs sent to the U.S. He also said increasing drug sales to America could threaten the availability of drugs in Canada, which has a population about one-ninth the size of America’s.
Even though many prescription drugs are affordable in America, some aren’t, and drug companies have a history of taking once-affordable drugs and jacking up the prices to an astronomical degree.
In 2016, Mylan increased the cost of its two-pack EpiPen epinephrine anaphylaxis drug from $103.50 to $608.61 just weeks before students suffering from allergies and asthma went back to school, and supplies had to be restocked in schools, day care facilities and other places where they might be needed. The price of a generic vial of epinephrine was $2.50 at the time.
CBS News reported in July that the price of more than 3,400 drugs had been raised during the first six months of 2019 by an average of 10.5%, which is five times the rate of inflation. About 41 drugs had their prices doubled.
The Trump administration’s drug-importation plan surely will be tested in court. How it will fare, nobody knows, but we must bear in mind the nullifying of the rule that would have required TV commercials to disclose drug prices.
In that case, U.S. District Court Judge Ahmit Meta said, “No matter how vexing the problem of spiraling drug costs may be, HHS cannot do more than what Congress has authorized. The responsibility rests with Congress to act in the first instance.”
We and many others have been saying the same thing for some time. Congress should address prescription drug price-gouging, but has not. It even forbids Medicare from negotiating prices with drug companies.
The reason for Congress’ reluctance to restrain the drug makers, medical equipment manufacturers or anyone else who is involved in health care should be obvious.
Members of Congress depend upon campaign contributions to ensure their re-election to office.
Most of them receive campaign money from corporations that don’t mind if congressmen or senators complain about the cost of their product or service now and then, just as long as they don’t do anything about it.
Anywhere else in American society, such a relationship would be considered bribery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.