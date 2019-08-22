The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Those who were weaned on Western movies may think of “rebranding” as what rustlers do to alter or cover up a rancher’s original cattle brand so neither the rancher nor the sheriff can recognize it.
Rebranding actually means changing the identifying factors of a business, a product – or in Allegany County’s case, a heritage area – by giving it a new name, logo or slogan to provide a new identity and a different appeal.
Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.
One example of a successful rebranding was executed by McDonald’s, which Business Insider said had developed “the image of being a low-brow and unhealthy restaurant chain.”
It has successfully rebranded itself by offering salads, healthier meals and lower-priced items as well as fancier (and more expensive) coffee.
Business Insider said one of the worst rebranding and marketing blunders ever committed involved changes to something people had loved for more than a century.
Coca-Cola was replaced in 1985 by New Coke, which came in a different container and was made from a different formula.
The reaction was so fiercely negative and widespread that Coke returned to the classic formula and original branding three months later.
Canal Place Heritage Area recently was rebranded to Passages of the Western Potomac Heritage Area. The original
heritage area consisted of 11 acres that surround the Western Maryland Railway Station, including Baltimore and Washington streets. and a number of shops. It now includes other parts of Cumberland and Frostburg.
The rebranding recognizes the area’s rich transportation history that includes the Potomac River, the C&O Canal, railroads, the National Road and other roadways, as well as the Underground Railroad. If you want to learn more about it, go to https://www.mdmountainside.com/heritage-area. It’s interesting.
As we have said, press releases, tourist pamphlets and a new logo won’t be enough to make this a success.
Our rebranding was done by a Tennessee firm at a cost of $50,000. This may be a bargain, considering that the water utility that serves the suburbs of Washington was willing to spend $850,000 for its rebranding.
The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) renamed itself WSSC Water, adopted a new logo and changed its slogan from “Where Water Matters” to “Delivering the Essential.”
Writing in Maryland Matters, Bruce DePuyt quoted Carla A. Reid, the WSSC’s general manager, as saying “the public – our customers – did not truly grasp what we did and had a negative perception of WSSC Water.
“The need for a brand refresh emerged as a solution to these challenges.”
She said customers didn’t appreciate the quality of service they received.
We suspect that most utility customers have a pretty good idea of what their suppliers do ... or at least are supposed to do. If they see the utility in a bad light and don’t appreciate what it does, changing the name and logo aren’t going to help – particularly if the end result is a higher utility bill and service that’s no better. WSSC customers had their rates raised in July.
WSSC hired a private company to do market research and make suggestions for new branding at a cost of $360,000.
It first came up with the name “Unified Water,” which WSSC’s commissioners rejected.
DePuyt wrote that after deciding on “WSSC Water” and creating a new logo in-house, it was decided to update WSSC’s signs at an additional cost of $491,000. Part of that was deferred, lowering the cost to $141,000. That lowered the total cost to a mere $501,000.
The Canal Place board voted in May to rebrand the heritage area. Using taxpayer money in the form of grants, Allegany County Tourism selected Chandlerthinks to do the work.
How much good this will do remains to be seen. We are reminded that downtown Cumberland was rebranded three years ago to a similar fanfare with a new logo, mural and title, an effort that was paid for by block grants.
“The Historic City Center” is now the official name of the special taxing area that surrounds the mall downtown. (We wondered how many communities in America have a “Historic City Center” (or “Centre”), but couldn’t find an answer. Others have a “Historic Downtown.”)
How beneficial this has been for the downtown is hard to say, but the mural is attractive.
Merely changing the form of something usually doesn’t make it more successful unless the substance also is improved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.