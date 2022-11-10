The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
While thousands of outdoorsmen have already flooded into Pennsylvania’s woods with archery hunting season well underway, the state’s high-profile rifle deer season – which begins the Saturday after Thanksgiving – is just a few weeks away.
The excitement leading up to the start of hunting season is only topped by the excitement of harvesting a trophy buck or leading a youth hunter out for the first time. The moments come with risks, however, particularly for hunters who may not be prepared for the physical rigors of a trip.
Numerous hunters have medical emergencies in the field each year, so raising awareness of potential problems is key.
Geisinger will host a free hunters’ health screening clinic at the Geisinger Ressler Building at 4203 Hospital Road in Coal Township. The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday.
The clinic is designed to educate hunters about heart health and how to reduce risk factors for heart attack and stroke through lifestyle choices.
During the four-hour clinic, health care providers will give each hunter an EKG and tests for blood pressure, heart rate and high cholesterol.
Education and screen-ing for chest pain, peripheral artery disease, vision and joint stability will also be offered.
Representatives from the Pennsylvania Game Commission will also be on hand to answer any questions for hunters.
“Many people look to hunting as a way to relax and commune with nature and if you’re healthy and in good physical shape, it can be a great way to get some outdoor exercise.
However, for many hunters, the extra exertion, colder temperatures and even the excitement of the hunt can add up to a deadly combination,” said Dr. Gustavo E. Flores, a member of the American Heart Association’s Emergency Cardiovascular Care committee and chairman.
“Unfortunately, every year some hunters experience heart attacks or strokes while in the woods, so it’s important to recognize symptoms and to be able to take quick action.”
According to Flores, many hunters may not think ahead to prepare physically for the exertion hunting can have on the body, especially the heart.
“The colder temperatures of hunting season can cause blood vessels to constrict. Tracking prey may mean lots of walking or running, often in hilly terrain,” The American Heart Association notes.
“The excitement of seeing and connecting with a target can release hormones that can increase blood pressure to cause the heart rate to spike. Then the labor of dragging an animal through the woods can leave even the most fit hunter breathless.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.