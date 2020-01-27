The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland (Maryland) Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Most studies indicate that cellphone use doesn’t cause cancer, but not everyone agrees.
Using cellphones still can be hazardous to your health in other ways.
Dr. Boris Paskhover, of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other physicians studied 20 years of emergency room statistics and found that cellphone injuries started to increase when smartphones were introduced in 2006.
The reason is simple: Smartphones demand more of a user’s attention.
Medical writer Lindsey Tanner, of The Associated Press, reported recently that the study found some injuries were caused by the phones themselves, particularly when people were hit by a cellphone someone else had thrown.
Take a moment to imagine that you are actually seeing that happen and to speculate about what might have provoked the incident.
Paskhover decided to research the idea of cellphone injuries after he treated a woman who broke her nose by dropping one on her face.
Take a second to think about that one, too. How does someone do that?
It’s too bad the “Mythbusters” TV show isn’t still on the air. They could test the urban legend that a falling cellphone can bust someone’s snoot, and how far it would have to drop before developing sufficient kinetic energy to accomplish the fracture.
It was estimated that between 1998 and 2017, about 76,000 people sustained cellphone-related injuries, and about 2,500 of them had to be treated for head and neck injuries caused by cellphones.
About 40% were ages 13 to 29, and many were hurt when texting while walking or driving. They also suffered repetitive stress injuries in the hands and neck.
How many times have you seen people standing, walking or driving with their heads cocked at an unnatural angle, holding a cellphone between their ear and shoulder while doing something else with their hands.
When people develop arthritis or some similar condition later in life, they’ll probably wonder why.
The National Safety Council says that between 2000 and 2011, there were more than 11,100 accidents nationwide involving injuries to walkers who were distracted by cellphones, many of them hit and killed by cars while not paying attention to where they were going.
The NSC said distracted walking incidents are on the rise, and everyone who uses a cellphone while walking is at risk.
In 2012, Fort Lee, New Jersey, banned texting while walking. In 2017, Honolulu banned the act of crossing “a street or highway while engaged in a phone call, viewing a mobile electronic device or with both ears covered or obstructed by personal audio equipment.”
Montclair, California, did the same the following year and New York City was considering a similar action this year. Some states have thought about it.
The NSC said more than half of distracted walking injuries occur in the home, not just while crossing streets.
We have electronic Walk/Don’t Walk signs. It could be that one of these days, some genius will come up with the idea of creating Walk-Don’t Text/Text-Don’t Walk signs.
Maybe you remember back in the day when your mother used to tell you not to run with scissors.
Now, picture her telling you not to walk, jog, run, drive a car or operate heavy machinery while you are texting, sending or reading emails, looking up something on Google, watching YouTube videos, checking out Snapchat photos or doing anything else that might cause you to walk into a telephone pole, trip and fall down the stairs or step out in front of a car because you are distracted and using a smartphone.
Be especially careful of what you’re doing while taking a selfie.
Our April 19, 2017, DOLT OF THE WEEK was a Florida man who was arrested for accidentally discharging a firearm while attempting to take a selfie in the restroom of a strip club.
No explanation was given as to why someone would want to take a selfie in the restroom of a strip club. We said that even if there was one, we’d just as soon not hear it.
Between October 2011 and November 2017, there were 259 reported selfie-related deaths around the world, the first being that of three teenagers who were killed by a train while posing. The final picture they posted to Facebook had the caption “Standing right by a train ahaha this is awesome!!!!”
Recently, a 21-year-old tourist from England died when she fell off a cliff in Australia while taking a selfie.
Don’t turn a smartphone into a stupidphone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.