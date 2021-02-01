The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland (Maryland) Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
It’s the stuff of fantasies: To suddenly become independently wealthy or, in the case of two recent lottery jackpot winners, just plain filthy rich.
The Powerball ticket worth $731.1 million bought in Lonaconing and the $1.05 billion Mega Millions ticket purchased in Michigan allow the imagination to run wild.
What a dream come true – enough money to never have to work again and the means to buy an oceanfront home, European sports cars and other luxuries far out of reach of working class people.
Quality of life that adds surf and turf as a regular menu item – the best of everything. That possibility, even with its microscopic odds for success, keeps Americans lined up in front of lottery machines.
But there are disadvantages, found in cautionary tales of people’s lives being ruined by such overwhelming windfalls. A case in point is late West Virginia resident Andrew Jackson “Jack” Whittaker Jr., the owner of a construction company whose $314.9 million Powerball win in 2002 was at that time the largest jackpot ever claimed by a single ticket. He later had brushes with the law and suffered personal tragedies, including deaths in the family and theft.
And for every case of instant wealth, of course, there are the people who provide the prize money, the legions of losers.
Gallup polls have found that state lotteries are the most popular form of gambling in the U.S. Which brings us to the argument that lotteries prey on the economically disadvantaged, amounting to a “tax on the poor.”
The bulk of the prize money comes out of the wallets and pocketbooks of regular people, folks who work hard to make ends meet and try to save for retirement and their children’s college educations. Hopes of hitting it big can lead to poor judgment – money spent on gambling cannot go toward a car payment or utility bill.
With all the legalized gambling options today, a Maryland lawmaker has renewed his efforts to education young people of the risks.
Senate Bill 0243, sponsored by Sen. Bryan Simonaire, R-Anne Arundel, directs the Maryland State Department of Education to develop a program for local schools to teach high school students the dangers of gambling.
It sounds like a good idea, considering that multiple studies have shown that people aged 18 to 34 are at the highest risk of developing a gambling addiction.
Two lawmakers opposed Simonaire’s bill last year in the General Assembly: Sen. Paul Pinsky, D-Prince George’s, and Sen. Cheryl Kagan, D-Montgomery.
Kagan told Capital News Service that she will oppose the bill again this year.
“It is a widely held philosophy that the state should not mandate curriculum requirements on our 24 local school systems,” she told Capital News Service.
Simonaire said the Maryland Association of Boards of Education has dropped its opposition to the measure.
Personal finance classes are offered in some places, and it seems like a safe bet that teens would benefit from passage of Simonaire’s legislation. It certainly couldn’t hurt.
