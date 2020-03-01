The following editorial appeared in The (Newburyport, Massachusetts) Daily News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
People might not have realized that letting that Roomba loose in the living room back in 2002 was the first wave in the eventual takeover by robots.
Oh, sure, you say. Robots aren’t smart enough to take over our jobs and our lives. But researchers point to evidence that it might be the goofy charm of robots that fools us, not their smarts.
A recent New York Times story took a semi-serious look at how robots have moved out of factories and into more public spaces (besides your living room).
When a worker at a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Giant supermarket put a pair of googly eyes on the long “neck” of a robot that detects spills and debris in the aisles, people warmed up to it.
Robotic automation is coming to stores, and giving the robots human qualities seems to make them appear benign – while avoiding the suggestion these devices are replacing humans in many places.
Walmart, for example, has a shelf-scanning robot that company officials hope makes shoppers and staff feel comfortable to be around. These robots don’t have eyes or faces, but the staff in some stores have given them names – and some robots wear name badges.
“We want the associates to have an attachment to it and want to protect it,” said Sarjoun Skaff, a co-founder and chief tech officer at Bossa Nova, the company creating these robots destined for as many as 1,000 Walmarts by year’s end.
It’s unclear who or what the robots need to be protected from – angry Walmart shoppers? – but it’s possible those “associates” are protecting the ultimate store employee, one that can work 24/7 and only needs to stop for the occasional battery recharge.
There have been sci-fi plots for years about robots rising up to take over from their human creators.
Peter Hancock, a professor at the University of Central Florida who has studied the history of automation, told The Times it probably won’t happen that way: “There is never going to be this great cataclysm of job loss. It is going to be death by a thousand cuts, or death by a thousand robots.”
So when you see a store robot with big, googly eyes looking at you, it might not be thinking about a spill in Aisle 6.
It’s pondering what job to take over next.
