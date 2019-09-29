Recovery is a crucial piece of our response to the addiction issue – along with reducing the availability of harmful drugs and saving lives with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
Ronna Yablonski, executive director of the Cambria County Drug Coalition, was among the speakers at last weekend’s “Recovery in the Valley” gathering in Johnstown’s Central Park, where organizations involved in the mission to save lives shared the optimistic message that addiction doesn’t have to be a dead-end path.
“We want to embrace recovery as a reality and be sure that all the services and supports needed are in place,” Yablonski said, as reported by our Mark Pesto.
Yablonski noted that the coalition and its many partners “make the work of recovery in the valley our work not just one day a year, but every day.”
The gathering was hosted by the Cambria coalition along with Behavioral Health of Cambria County and Magellan Healthcare, and was held in conjunction with National Recovery Month – an awareness effort through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration now 30 years strong.
Cambria, once a state leader in per-capita drug-related fatalities, has seen overdose deaths decline in each of the past two years – thanks to awareness, treatment and law-enforcement efforts along with the widespread use of Narcan.
“People can and do recover,” Yablonski said.
That includes prison inmates who may be wrestling with addiction.
Cambria County leaders recently authorized the use of an addiction “blocker” medicine for inmates at the prison in Ebensburg.
The Cambria commissioners approved the addition of Vivitrol, or naltrexone, as part of their contract with PrimeCare Medical Inc.
As our Jocelyn Brumbaugh reported, Vivitrol is an injection that curbs opioid cravings and affects the body’s reaction to opioids. The cost is $1,180.73 per 30-day dose, and will be covered by grant funding, according to Cambria County Prison Warden Christian Smith.
Inmates with scheduled releases dates will be eligible for the voluntary program, and they must pass an approval process overseen by county judges and Cambria drug and alcohol officials.
Somerset County began using Vivitrol in 2016 – when then-Warden Greg Briggs said he was seeing too many individuals leave the jail, only to return quickly because of addiction struggles.
Or not return because their names were appearing in local obituaries.
“We’ve seen a few times where people were overdosing shortly after getting released from jail,” he said. “It’s not something you want to see.”
Briggs said about half of Somerset’s inmates were “detoxing from something when they come into our jail.”
So the county prison board approved the use of Vivitrol so that inmates could leave the jail “clean,” said Briggs, who left Somerset in 2018 to work in Dauphin County.
“If nothing else, this program is going to give us a chance to help them see it through,” he said in 2016.
As Brumbaugh reported, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections launched a pilot Medication Assisted Treatment program in 2014 at SCI-Muncy, where a few inmates received Vivitrol injections before their release dates and returned monthly for follow-up treatment and counseling to help them fight off their cravings for opioids.
Later that year, the DOC hired a coordinator to work with state and county prisons to make the addiction blocker program available on a wider basis.
All 25 state prisons had Vivitrol by 2018.
We applaud the leaders in Cambria and Somerset counties for joining this program to help their inmates with the recovery process, so that more of those individuals can find paths that don’t lead them back behind bars – or worse, to the local morgue.
And we continue to support the work of the Cambria County Drug Coalition and its partners, whose relentless push to reduce addiction in our communities is saving lives.
