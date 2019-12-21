The following editorial appeared in the Enid (Oklahoma) News & Eagle, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
It’s the season of giving, and Americans seem to have gotten into the spirit.
Charitable giving was up again, to roughly $427.71 billion this year so far, according to Giving USA.
Anyone who wants to help out a charity before the end of the year should do so, but also should takes some precautions so they don’t fall victim to a scam.
According to Federal Trade Commission, people should do their research.
Search for information online, and check out the charity with BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, CharityWatch and GuideStar.
A lot of solicitations by charities, both legitimate and scams, are done via telephone fundraising.
According to FTC, if you get a call from a fundraiser you should:
• Not give a donation over the phone. A legitimate charity will be happy to get your donation at any time, so there’s no rush. Take time to do the research.
• Ask for the charity’s exact name, web address and mailing address, so you can confirm it later. Some dishonest telemarketers use names that sound like large well-known charities to confuse you.
• Ask how much of your donation will go directly to the program you want to help. Then, call the organization directly and ask them, too, or see if the information is on its website. What else does the charity spend money on? Some fundraising can be very expensive, leaving the charity with little money to spend on its programs.
• Ask if your donation will be tax-deductible.
The main thing is to be careful to avoid falling victim to a scam.
Some ways to do that, according to FTC are:
• Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation.
• Don’t feel pressured to donate. Scammers will say anything to get you to give them money.
• Don’t trust your caller ID. Technology makes it easy for scammers to have caller ID say the call comes from anywhere, including your local area code, or from a particular name. In reality, the caller could be anywhere in the world.
• Check out the name of the charity, especially if it sounds like a well-known organization. Some scammers use names that sound a lot like other charities to trick you.
• Watch out for solicitations that give lots of vague and sentimental claims, but give you no specifics about how your donation will be used.
• If someone is guaranteeing you sweepstakes winnings in exchange for a contribution, that’s a scam.
