The following editorial appeared in The (Mankato, Minnesota) Free Press, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
The massive cyber attack perpetrated against the United States recently requires both a retaliatory response from the U.S. and a renewed effort by this nation and its allies to better protect against such assaults.
The latest attack was devastating in scope, with 18,000 users of SolarWinds monitoring software hit – both government agencies and Fortune 500 companies. Officials called the event “catastrophic.”
The cyber attack has been traced to the Russian government.
Any response to the attack and a blueprint to protect against future intrusions will have to wait for the Biden administration.
Despite the consensus among intelligence agencies and private security firms that Russia was behind the attack, President Donald Trump once again is shielding Vladimir Putin and claiming without evidence that China was behind the espionage.
To be sure, China, too, has long been actively involved in penetrating our cyberspace, both as a government and via private agencies there.
But in this case intelligence officials say all evidence points to Putin.
Russia has decades of experience in hacking U.S. computer systems.
Cyberspace has become the new battleground among countries trying to steal or destroy vital information and wreak havoc on the economy, attack power grids, and disrupt the military and health care systems.
While ensuring there is retribution against Russia for the hacks is necessary, the more important focus needs to be on better protecting critical infrastructure and monitoring and responding to cyber attack activity before critical damage is done.
As nation-state driven attacks are increasing in sophistication, the response to threats must be done on both a national and global level.
That includes more cooperation between government and private sector entities and coordinating strategies with the United Nations and America’s allies.
Anything less will continue to expose America to catastrophic attacks by our enemies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.