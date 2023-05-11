The following editorial appeared in the Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Gun rights absolutists reflexively oppose any gun-safety proposals, but gun-safety bills that the state House Judiciary Committee passed recently demonstrate that the government can recognize the right to bear arms while requiring gun owners to be responsible.
Democrats on the committee approved the bills over Republican objections, and even if the narrow Democratic House majority passes the bills, they are doomed in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Yet the bills are thoughtful, directed at specific problems, and would be likely to reduce the state’s toll of gun-related deaths and injuries.
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, Pennsylvania had a firearms injury and death rate of 14.8 per 100,000 residents in 2021. Its homicide rate was 9.8 per 100,000 residents.
About 1,600 Pennsylvanians die after being shot each year, and another 3,000-plus suffer wounds. Although the public focus naturally is on violent crime, 62% of Pennsylvanians who die from gunshots die by suicide, whereas 35% die by homicide. The remainder involve firearms accidents.
The committee-passed bills would:
• Mandate that weapons be sold with trigger locks and that they be stored safely. Abundant research shows that proximity of an unsecured, loaded firearm triples the risk that someone with suicidal thoughts will follow through. Securing weapons also would reduce accidental shootings, especially among children.
• Enable courts to remove weapons from people who, after evaluations and court hearings, are found to be a danger to themselves or others. That “red flag” law would be especially helpful in fighting domestic violence.
• Require gun owners to report when guns are lost or stolen. People often sell guns to criminals who cannot obtain them legally, then claim that the guns were lost or stolen when they show up at crime scenes.
• Mandate background checks for all gun sales. State police conducted 1.4 million background checks and flagged sales to 27,000 people with violent-crime records. Those people should not be able to get guns anywhere else.
These proposals would enhance gun safety without imperiling gun rights.
Lawmakers should think about the measures and approve them, rather than reflexively rejecting them due to ideology.
