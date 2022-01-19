The following editorial appeared in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
The U.S. population is shifting in ways that don’t bode well for Pennsylvania.
The 2020 census showed the Keystone State – still the nation’s fifth-most populous with roughly 13 million residents – has grown at a rate far slower than the national average. Now, new data from the moving company U-Haul ranks the state 48th in growth in 2021, measured by comparing the number of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state to those leaving it.
About 35% of residents cited a new job as their reason for leaving; an additional 28% cited family reasons and 20% retirement.
The U-Haul survey is a useful snapshot. Another U.S. Census Bureau report confirms the decline and reveals that Pennsylvania lost more than 25,000 residents from 2020-21.
The exodus will hurt the state in many ways.
Politically, Pennsylvania has already lost an electoral vote as well as a seat in Congress, reducing residents’ representation and the state’s ability to advocate for federal attention and funds.
Economically, population decline can undermine local tax bases and erode basic services, as well as infrastructure, police and fire services, electricity grids and quality schools.
Pennsylvania is already struggling to care for its elderly residents. Population decline also means a growing imbalance between workers and retirees.
These trends will continue, unless local and state governments, working with the private sector, do something about them.
Pennsylvania’s decades long decline correlates to shrinking industrial jobs, aggravated by a pandemic that is permanently shifting the country’s demographics. Birth rates also are declining nationwide.
Pennsylvania is not the only state to have seen a COVID-era exodus. So have New York, California, Illinois and Massachusetts. Conversely, Texas, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina have experienced significant growth in population.
It’s simplistic to reduce complex population trends to the partisan political narrative of people in blue states leaving for red states. In Pennsylvania, for example, most of the departures have been concentrated in the state’s Republican-leaning rural areas; urban areas either decreased more marginally or even grew.
Tax rates, housing costs, transportation, growth potential, crime rates, climate, arts and culture, and access to services all influence population trends.
It’s time for Pennsylvania to jump-start an honest debate and self-assessment on how it attracts, or doesn’t attract, jobs and residents.
Why is Florida, for example, growing and Pennsylvania shrinking? As the problem accelerates and reaches a crisis, Pennsylvania must explore new strategies to grow jobs and population.
