WILSON [mdash] Glenn G., Sr., 91, Beaverdale. Entered into new life December 25, 2019 at Cambria Care Center. Born April 5, 1928 in Nanty Glo, PA the son of Charles R. and Clara H. (Hinkledyer) Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife the former Reba L. Krinjeck and twins Wanda a…