Business is booming in the state’s casinos and online gambling sites.
Bettors wagered $1.1 billion in the first year of legalized sports gambling in Pennsylvania, generating more than
$25 million in state tax revenue.
Analysts say Pennsylvania is now the third-largest market for sports betting in the country, behind only Nevada and New Jersey, and based on population alone, it is likely that Pennsylvania’s sports betting market could pass both of those states.
Pennsylvania is now one of 13 states that allow sports betting and with increases in betting activity in recent months, Pennsylvania has collected about $5 million in proceeds in each of the past three months.
There appears to be an abundance of information on the volume of sports betting and the money generated by it, but data tracking the number of people who develop gambling problems or gambling addictions is less clear.
The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) reports – based on data gathered in 2016 – that about 15% of Americans gamble at least once per week and approximately 2% to 3% of Americans meet the criteria for problem gambling.
That’s around 6 million adults across the nation and about 222,000 adults who live here in Pennsylvania.
As access to gambling opportunities continue to expand, it becomes increasingly important for the state to track the number of people who fall victim to gambling problems or addictions and ensure that funding is adequate to address those issues.
Gambling expansion also beckons family members, friends, co-workers and professionals to be on the watch for warning signs.
The NCPG defines the problem or addictive gambling as “behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family or vocational pursuits. The essential features are increasing preoccupation with gambling, a need to bet more money more frequently, restlessness or irritability when attempting to stop, ‘chasing’ losses, and loss of control manifested by continuation of the gambling behavior in spite of mounting, serious, negative consequences. In extreme cases, problem gambling can result in financial ruin, legal problems, loss of career and family, or even suicide.”
As with some other potential addictions, such as food or alcohol, reasonable and responsible use or engagement can be enjoyable, social and pose few dangers, but overindulgence can lead to dire consequences. As in those and other circumstances, we can help protect the health and safety of our loved ones by simply remaining vigilant.
For more information on problem or addictive gambling, see the websites of the Office of Compulsive and Problem Gambling at www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania at www.pacouncil.com or the National Council on Problem Gambling at www.ncpgambling.org. If you need help, call the Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER.
