The following editorial appeared in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Funding for Pennsylvania’s so-called “state-related” universities – the University of Pittsburgh, Penn State University, Temple University and the historically Black Lincoln University – has become an annual political battle in Harrisburg.
The resulting uncertainty about funding hurts the current and prospective students of these institutions, who don’t know how much they’ll have to pay, as well as faculty and staff, who won’t know how much they’ll be paid. They don’t deserve to be jerked around every summer while politicians play games.
This should be the last year the state uses this process to support these four universities.
Gov. Josh Shapiro’s higher education working group should devise a new solution that provides a more permanent funding stream while preserving in-state tuition breaks and ensuring accountability.
Rocking the boat
The state-related system had been relatively stable until the past few years, when the University of Pittsburgh’s fetal tissue research programs drew the attention of Republican legislators. In a much more petty squabble, some GOP politicians turned on Pitt because former Chancellor Mark Nordenberg chaired the Legislative Reapportionment Commission that they felt favored the Democrats.
The grandstanding, however, raised an important point: If the state-related universities get funding from the legislature, the legislature will ask what it’s funding. In an era of increasing ideological polarization, that means the colleges have to fight publicly and privately for their money (and their reputations) every summer.
This year’s Republican objections to state-related funding are also less transparently ideological: They want a tuition freeze in return for a 7% funding boost, and enhanced transparency in the form of the four universities being fully subject to the state’s Right-to-Know Law and increased financial reporting requirements.
The transparency requirements, in particular, are reasonable: We have previously argued that Pitt, for instance, should have to be more forthcoming about its new chancellor’s contract.
But forcing the issue with a $600 million gun to the universities’ heads isn’t appropriate. Unfortunately, the legislature can do that under the current system.
Idiosyncratic system
The four state-related universities together form the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. There is no other arrangement like it in the country.
Every year, the General Assembly passes individual appropriations bills for each university, and must do so with a two-thirds supermajority. In return for this funding, which amounts to less than 10% of the schools’ annual budgets, the colleges offer discounted in-state tuition and seats on their boards: At Pitt, that’s a $16,000 break on tuition, while the legislature appoints 12 of the 36 voting board members.
State law requires each school to appear before the Senate and House Appropriations Committees at least three times per year. But in addition to these official visits, the schools also have to lobby Harrisburg, meaning they have to shell out for government relations in order to get their funding. It’s a necessary but poor use of money.
It also leaves students and staff in an annual limbo.
During the 2015-16 budget standoff, which dragged into the new year, Pitt set tuition rates, but not the amount set aside for salaries, making it hard for academic and administrative units to plan ahead. During the 2009 impasse, the university reserved the right to bill a tuition surcharge, which it fortunately did not do.
Long-term solution
Shapiro, early in his term, convened a working group of higher education leaders from across the commonwealth to study how to improve the system as a whole, including both the state-owned Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education – which includes PennWest, Indiana and Slippery Rock in the Pittsburgh region – and the state-related Commonwealth System.
This was an important step in the right direction in a state with one of the lowest levels of public support for higher education.
For the state-related universities, the first priority should be an objective, consistent funding scheme, based on data rather than lobbying and the whims of the legislature.
Those metrics should emphasize, as they do in many other states, retention of students and the completion of degrees, not just raw numbers of students. They should also privilege the success of in-state students on Pell Grants, to enhance socioeconomic diversity and equality of opportunity. And that funding should be guaranteed year-to-year, not subject to annual negotiations.
A new system should also include full compliance with the state’s Right-to-Know Law.
If universities want the benefit of significant state funding, and the standing that comes with being a quasi-public institution, they need to abide by state transparency rules.
This year’s budget process has, at least for now, careened off the rails – and this should be the last year the state- related universities get taken along for the ride. Shapiro and the legislature can regain some trust – each other’s and the people’s – by creating a new, more permanent system to not just maintain, but improve higher education in Pennsylvania.
