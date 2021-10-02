The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland Times News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Mask and vaccine mandates continue to be political footballs in constant play.
By wide margins, polls have shown that the majority of registered Democrats are continuing to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and wear face coverings indoors to try to stop the spread of COVID-19, while most Republicans are not.
Politicians on the local, state and national levels mostly are in separate camps, so it should come as no surprise the rank and file of both parties have followed suit.
The divergent mindsets have become extreme in nature, leading to protests, shouting matches and acts of violence, especially when it comes to masks in schools.
America has been called a melting pot, with its citizens representing different backgrounds and beliefs, but the elements present in that collective societal stew are separating and solidifying.
Americans don’t fit neatly into ideological categories. We know plenty of Republicans who are fully vaccinated and Democrats who refuse to get jabbed. We are aware of gun-owning Democrats who belong to the National Rifle Association and members of the Grand Old Party who are fundamentally pro-choice on the abortion issue. The number of independents has grown, increasing the ranks of unaffilated voters.
As we bicker among ourselves, it strikes us as perplexing that the same people who think a bakery or other business reserves the right to refuse service to gay couples or other customers should be required to admit shoppers who refuse to wear masks when requested.
We all are familiar with the widely accepted “no shirt, no shoes, no service” guidelines for restaurants. Businesses are certainly within their rights to display signs telling patrons not to bring food, drinks or pets inside or take unpaid merchandise into rest rooms.
Placing face coverings on the list during a global pandemic seems like a reasonable addition.
Of course, some people pay little mind to signs, rules or compliance in general, which places the onus of enforcement on unfortunate employees. Saying something may lead to a tongue-lashing or bodily harm.
Despite the various changes and contraditions in medical advice since the scourge of COVID-19 began in earnest in March 2020, most recently over booster shots and who should get them, we have sided with doctors, scientists and other infectious disease specialists.
We have received vaccinations to protect ourselves and others against the illness and wear masks when asked to do so, but we can also understand people’s hostility from being ordered to do either.
Americans remain a fickle lot, and it turns out that freedom has different meanings to different people.
