The free money movement, brought on largely by the COVID-19 pandemic, is in its infancy and despite that is already having wide-ranging impacts on our daily lives. Whether it grows or withers is anyone’s guess at the moment.
One of the most radical forms is the concept of the universal basic income: an income to cover the cost of living – just for living.
The concept appeared notably in the mainstream American public consciousness when Andrew Yang, recent New York City mayoral candidate, promoted it as a campaign promise during his 2020 presidential nominee run. But the idea has had its backers in the realms of tech and the Silicon Valley for some time now. Y-Combinator, a California-based tech startup, planned to attempt a small UBI program in Oakland, California, in 2016, but it ended up getting delayed.
Countries have gotten in on the action, too. Finland ran a trial version in 2017, giving monthly money to 2,000 randomly selected unemployed individuals for two years.
UBI is not just a newfangled tech-jargon thing, it can be traced back to, at least, the 16th century when Thomas More published his book “Utopia.”
For the moment in America, anyway, UBI programs might as well be pie-in-the-sky, tech-jargon plans. However, as the economy ground to a snail’s pace last year due to the virus, the government opted for measures sort of in that vein, with multiple stimulus checks and the extension and increase of unemployment benefits – in all, free tax money to some of the populace.
In Maryland, the pandemic unemployment benefits, which included a $300 federal supplement and were set to be terminated in July by Gov. Larry Hogan, were instead extended to mid-August by court order.
Now, we live in a world with the fallout. You’ve seen the signs posted on the windows of some of your favorite restaurants, retailers and stores; they’re closing for this day of the week or that, due to a lack of staff. Some places are closed for an indeterminate amount of time and others permanently.
Nationally and on social media, there are reports of fast food restaurants with signs taped to their drive- thru microphones and windows saying, “we all quit” and “due to no staff, we are closed.”
In response many large chains and small stores alike are offering higher wages to get people to come back, mostly to no avail.
Reasons, or rather opinions on the causes, for the employee shortage, even when the national economy is creeping back toward pre-pandemic levels, vary by persuasion.
Some say it’s the unemployment benefits’ fault for giving people no incentive to go back to work, some say the jobs available aren’t worth the risk at current rates and still others say a lack of resources for child care and school not being in session is to blame.
It’s a reckoning of sorts, but not altogether unique to today.
In 1919, after the flu pandemic of 1918 killed approximately 675,000 Americans, one-fifth of the U.S. workforce went on strike, leaving industries temporarily crippled and strengthening labor movements. Times of upheaval are times of great change and it seems we find ourselves in the midst of it.
The fact remains, our local businesses are struggling and these extended benefit programs are contributing to their struggles.
If the situation with the virus holds as is, it’s time for the free money programs to dry up – to get people back to work and businesses back in regular operating order.
