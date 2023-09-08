The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Pursuing education and skills training in business intelligence, cybersecurity or data analytics can seem quite daunting, but a new public-partnership outlined last week by Gov. Josh Shapiro offers a clear pathway to a secure career in one of these technical fields.
The new program will enable college students enrolled in Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) universities, and others, to earn college credits, certificates and other credentials by completing educational programs curated by Google.
State universities participating in the initial phase are Commonwealth (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Clearfield), East Stroudsburg, Indiana, Kutztown, PennWest (California, Clarion, Edinboro), Millersville, Shippensburg and Slippery Rock.
The program enables PASSHE students to complete a Google Career Certificate program during their regular undergraduate programs, allowing them to earn college credit and an industry-recognized certificate at the same time.
PASSHE also will offer credentials to the public, through non-credit courses and workshops.
“It’s time for a blueprint for higher education focused on competitiveness and workforce development, one that is grounded in access and affordability,” Shapiro said during a media event last week at Millersville University.
“Today, PASSHE has given us a clear example of what that can look like in practice by connecting classroom learning to job-ready skills development so our students get the best of both worlds.”
In addition to business intelligence, cybersecurity or data analytics, the program offers skills training in digital marketing and e-commerce, information technology, program management and user experience design. No previous experience is required to begin these training programs, state officials said.
The educational programs were developed by Google employees to help support skills necessary for in- demand career fields. The program includes an employer consortium of more than 150 companies that hire talent trained in certificate fields.
In Pennsylvania, the companies include SAP, Expedient, the Project Management Institute, CMI Media Group and Google.
More than 200,000 people across the nation have graduated from Google certificate programs, and 75% of the graduates report positive results, such as a new job, higher pay or promotion within six months, state officials note.
According to Google, students can complete the programs at their own pace – most within three to six months, then apply for one of an estimated 2.4 million jobs with median starting annual salaries of about $76,000.
Pennsylvania residents not enrolled in college programs can access opportunities through several nonprofit organizations.
For much more information, visit passhe.edu/google- career-certificates.
