The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
As the COVID-19 virus continues to circulate across Pennsylvania, it will be especially important to get a flu shot this year.
“Every flu season is different, and this flu season leaves a lot of unknowns,” Pennsylvania’s Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said this week.
“One thing we do know is the flu is serious and can be deadly, which is why it is extremely important that Pennsylvanians are receiving their flu vaccine now.”
Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus. It shows many similarities to COVID-19, attacking the nose, throat and lungs. Symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches.
COVID-19 has similar symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a loss of taste or smell.
Physicians note that because the flu and COVID are comparable, it may be difficult to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone. Therefore, testing may be necessary to confirm a diagnosis.
But doctors emphasize that the best way to prevent either infection is to get vaccinated for both.
Each of the vaccines is effective in reducing the risk of infection, illness, hospitalization and death.
The CDC reports that it is safe to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.
Dr. Johnson also encourages everyone to practice preventative health habits such as using your elbow to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, wash hands frequently and disinfect commonly-touched objects, such as door knobs, light switches, countertops, cellphones and computers.
Those who do become sick with the flu are advised to stay home and rest. Those who are at risk for developing serious complications from the flu, or anyone who becomes extremely ill is advised to seek immediate medical attention.
Dr. John D. Goldman, an infectious disease specialist at UPMC of Central Pa., noted that the arrival of flu season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues does raise concerns.
“But there is something our community members can do to help control the spread of flu in our region – get your flu vaccine,” he said. “It’s simple, safe and effective.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.