Pennsylvania’s teacher shortage crisis isn’t going anywhere any time soon and, unfortunately, is likely to get worse before it gets better. The hope is that legislation currently working its way through Harrisburg can have some impact on the current climate and far beyond.
According to new data from the Penn State Center for Education Evaluation & Policy Analysis, nearly 10,000 teachers left education ahead of the 2022-23 school year – 7.7% of all teachers in Pennsylvania, the highest rate of attrition recorded.
Education leaders across the state are trying to fill gaps. The state Department of Education tried to do so with 6,366 emergency permits, the most ever.
More teachers were issued emergency permits than got new certifications – unsustainable math.
A few generations ago, Pennsylvania’s state colleges – Bloomsburg, West Chester, Mansfield, Slippery Rock and others – were filled with education majors, some even dubbed State Teachers’ Colleges.
They churned out hundreds of teachers a year, regularly filling vacancies across the state created by retirements and other teachers moving to new schools for a variety of reasons.
Lawmakers in Harrisburg are pushing to help.
How fast that help makes a difference, including by steering high school students into the field after graduation, remains to be seen.
According to CNHI state reporter Eric Scicchitano, two bills addressing the teacher shortage have made it out of the Democratic- controlled state House.
There’s been less movement in the Republican- controlled Senate. Of 10 bills voted out of the upper chamber’s Education Committee for floor consideration, none directly address the issue.
House Bill 141 is in the Senate now. Called the “Grow Our Own Educators” bill, the proposal would create a grant program within the state Department of Education to provide financial support to targeted candidates seeking to become certified teachers.
House Bill 688 would create a scholarship program, offering up to $8,000 each year through the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA). State residents studying education at a college or university in Pennsylvania would be eligible, and considering the affordable cost of universities within the state system, prospective educators could knock a huge chunk off potential student loan debt on the back end.
“Pennsylvania’s persistent teacher shortage threatens the stability of our education system and deprives children of receiving a quality education – a right guaranteed in our state Constitution,” state Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, said. “We must prioritize recruiting and retaining talented teachers to ensure that children throughout Pennsylvania can thrive and reach their full potential.”
We could not agree more.
