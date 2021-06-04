The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
In another sign of normalcy, fans are flooding back into the stadiums and arenas for sporting events across the nation.
In another sign of normalcy, a small minority of those same fans are returning to their pre-pandemic antics or ramping them up more, bringing a sense of idiocy none of us missed.
Over the past week, in just the NBA Playoffs, we have seen “fans” in Philadelphia dump popcorn on a player, spit on another player in New York, miss a player with a flying water bottle by just a few inches in Boston and run onto the court in the middle of the game in Washington.
That doesn’t even count the alleged racial verbal abuse a player’s family faced in Utah during a game.
In each of the instances above, the “fan” was either banned from the arena for life or indefinitely.
In some of the cases, criminal charges are also pending.
There are two things in play here. The fan running onto the court in Washington has unfortunately been a thing for years, most often fueled by liquid courage and stupidity. A trespassing charge and a temporary ban for the first offense are the way to go.
Further offenses mean a lifetime ban.
Some of the other incidents are much more concerning because they can put a player in physical danger.
The fan who threw a bottle from the upper deck in Boston could have seriously injured the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie, who previously played in Boston. Had it him in the head, he could have been concussed. Even worse, the bottle could have hit in him the eye and caused even more significant injuries.
At a time when many of us still wearing masks to avoid the possible spread of infection, spitting on someone can be just as dangerous.
“I’m all for the fans enjoying the game and having fun. It’s part of sports. I get it. But there’s certain things that cross the line,” NBA player Russell Westbrook said after a fan poured popcorn on him last week.
Westbrook is right.
Being back in an arena or stadium doesn’t give anyone the right to put the lives of anyone in danger.
No amount of pent-up frustration or adrenaline from a year ago excuses any of that sort of behav-ior.
The time has come to nip this issue in the bud, by charging those whose indiscretions warrant it and banning them from attending events ever again.
