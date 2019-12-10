The following editorial appeared in the Kokomo (Indiana) Tribune, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Tribune-Democrat.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, Christmas trees get the blame for an average of 210 house fires every year.
Those fires cause an average of seven deaths and 19 injuries, and they result in more than $17.5 million in damage.
This week, many families probably will pull their Christmas decorations out of storage or visit a local tree farm, if they haven’t already.
Here are a few tips to make sure your family doesn’t join the national statistics.
• Never overload extension cords, and check the wires periodically to make sure they’re not warm to the touch.
• Always turn off all Christmas lights and decorations before going to bed or leaving the house.
• Be sure you buy only those lights and decorations that have been approved by Underwriters Laboratories, and when you decorate outdoors, make sure you use the proper lights and decorations. Putting indoor products outside can lead to electrical shock or fire.
• Be sure to inspect all decorations – both new and old – for signs of damage. If cords and plugs are damaged, throw them away.
• When hanging Christmas lights outdoors, avoid metal ladders, which can increase your risk of electrical shock.
• If you choose an artificial tree, be sure it’s fire resistant.
• If you opt for a live tree, make sure it’s fresh. Bend the needles between your fingers. If they break, the tree is too dry. Also make sure the tree trunk’s cut surface is sticky to the touch, and then as a final precaution, pick the tree up vertically and tap the trunk against the ground. If needles fall off, move on to another tree.
• Before putting your new Christmas tree into its stand, cut a couple of inches off the bottom to expose fresher and more absorbent wood. And keep your tree well-watered. As a general rule, live trees require a quart of water each day for every inch of trunk diameter.
• Position the tree at least 3 feet from candles, fireplaces, space heaters, radiators, heat vents and other heat sources.
Have a safe and joyful holiday season
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.