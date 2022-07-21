The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
When it can get as cold as it does around here during the winter, it’s understandable to want to maximize time in the sun when it’s hot.
The Vitamin D from direct contact with sunlight is even good for you. Sunlight gives plants life, makes everything on this little blue sphere possible.
But, as with all things, time spent in the sun is best done in moderation.
Melanoma can be an unfortunate consequence of too much time spent unprotected in the sun. The disease is caused by pigmentation cells in the skin getting out of control.
According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 100,000 new melanoma cancer cases will be diagnosed this year and around 7,650 people will die from those. The disease generally tends to affect men more than women, but before 50 years of age, it’s more common in women.
The average age as of diagnosis is 65 and the five-year survival rate is around 90%.
It’s the fifth most common cancer diagnosed in the United States, according to Healthline.
Surgery, even the preventative kind, is relatively minor and requires a dermatologist to use a local anesthetic before cutting away the potential tumor with a scalpel. The sample is then sent out for a biopsy to determine if more intervention is necessary.
The American Cancer Society recommends people follow the “Slip! Slop! Slap!… and Wrap” method of prevention, which is “slip on a shirt,” “slop on sunscreen,” “slap on a hat” and “wrap on sunglasses to protect the eyes and sensitive skin around them.”
When checking the skin, take note of moles, if they are changing or get- ting darker, they can turn into mela- noma.
According to the cancer society, people with a lot of moles should check their skin once a month on top of routine examinations by a dermatologist.
However, not all focus should be on moles as some melanoma develop from moles but most do not.
It’s important to maintain routine skin checks and see a dermatologist if a potential problem area is detected.
