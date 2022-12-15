The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has introduced a new $12.7 million investment in cleaner air.
Grants from this funding will be made available to local governments, businesses and nonprofits to help replace older diesel trucks with new, all-electric versions.
The grants will cover the cost of electric freight trucks, such as garbage, recycling, utility and delivery trucks, as well as the electrical equipment needed to keep the batteries charged.
DEP kicked off its new “Driving PA Forward” initiative with an additional $1.7 million grant to replace five old diesel trucks with all-electric versions at three Pennsylvania companies – two steel scrap haulers and a delicatessen foods company.
State officials note that vehicles powered by fossil fuels, such as gasoline or diesel, emit about 50.2% of nitrogen oxides in the air, as well as carbon monoxide, fine particulate mater and hydrocarbons – all contributors to air pollution.
Air pollution can lead to significant health effects, especially those living in densely populated areas with higher air pollution levels.
It plays a role in premature deaths of people with heart or lung diseases, and contributes to heart attacks, aggravated asthma and increased respiratory symptoms such as coughing or difficulty breathing, DEP officials point out.
Here in Pennsylvania, one in eight children and one in six adults reported an asthma diagnosis at some point in their lifetime – numbers that are higher than the national per capita asthma rate, state officials said.
The replacement of every older diesel truck with a zero-emissions all-electric version makes a significant difference, DEP officials said.
On average, one 15-year-old diesel garbage truck traveling approximately 14,000 miles a year will have emitted more than 1.1 tons of nitrogen oxides over its lifetime, and there are thousands of old diesel garbage trucks still in use across Pennsylvania.
The “Driving PA Forward” program was established in 2018 using Pennsylvania’s share of the national settlement with Volkswagen Group of America for cheating on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emissions tests. In the past four years, more than $70 million has been awarded to help reduce air pollution by replacing old diesel vehicles with cleaner transportation options and encouraging the adoption of zero-emission vehicles by investing in electric vehicle sharing equipment at locations across the state.
Obviously, there is still a very long road ahead, but every electric vehicle that replaces one powered by fossil fuel is making a difference.
