Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.