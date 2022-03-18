The following editorial appeared in the Scranton Times-Tribune. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
State Republican candidates should be more selective about the company they keep.
Numerous GOP candidates have made appearances before the Berks County Patriots, which has been called an “extreme antigovernment group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Members of the group, who have posted photos of appearances by multiple candidates on their Facebook page, urged supporters to attend the Jan. 6 gathering in Washington that led to the deadly Capitol riot. They also have ties to the Oath Keepers, an antigovernment militia whose leader, Stewart Rhodes, along with other members, have been indicted on charges of seditious conspiracy in relation to the insurrection.
Salon, a progressive online magazine, reported in a story about the group last week that Pennsylvania has developed into a hotbed of hate-group activity. The poverty center identified 36 different hate groups in the state and the Anti- Defamation League catalogued a record number of Pennsylvania hate incidents in 2021.
Bucks County Patriots says it is “committed to restoring and promoting the conservative values and ideals espoused in America’s founding documents.”
Among those to appear before the group are leading GOP gubernatorial candidates Lou Barletta, a former Hazleton mayor and congressman, and state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County. Barletta refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election and wants an “audit” of the results.
Mastriano wanted the Legislature to reverse Biden’s victory and award the state’s electors to Trump.
Other gubernatorial candidates have appeared before the group, along with candidates for U.S. Senate and Congress.
Republican candidates who make appeals to militant groups do a disservice to all voters and the democratic process.
Engagement with them only encourages radicals.
Candidates should shun them.
