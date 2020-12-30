The following editorial appeared in The Tifton (Georgia) Gazette, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
People drink New Year’s Eve.
That’s no surprise.
We are asking our readers to plan ahead and don’t drink and drive.
People who are legally drunk most often do not consider themselves to be drunk at the time.
Buzzed driving is impaired driving and is dangerous.
The beginning of a new year is a celebratory time.
Even during a pandemic, when most people are advised to stay away from crowds, many people will go somewhere for the holiday.
Getting to your destination will likely not be a problem.
Getting home could be.
Whether a designated driver, a taxi cab service, Uber or arranging to stay over at your destination, planning ahead is essential.
Law-enforcement agencies are increasing enforcement efforts during the holiday season, but we are more concerned about your safety and the safety of others on the roadway than we are about you getting a citation or losing your license.
More people are in serious accidents and ticketed for driving under the influence at this time of year than at any other time throughout the year.
More than 10,000 people a year die or are seriously injured as the direct result of drunk driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities accounted for about a third of traffic fatalities in the U.S. each year.
Mothers Against Drunk Drivers offers these statistics:
• Alcohol-impaired driving is the most frequently committed violent crime in the U.S.
• On average, someone is killed by a drunken driver every 40 minutes.
• Each year, approximately half a million people are injured in crashes where police reported that alcohol was present – an average of one person injured approximately every minute.
• An estimated three of every 10 Americans will be involved in an alcohol-related traffic crash at some time in their lives.
• Research shows that alcohol-related crashes cost the public an estimated $114.3 billion annually – this includes an estimated $63.2 billion lost in quality of life due to these crashes.
• One arrest is made for driving under the influence for every 772 episodes of driving within two hours of drinking and for every 88 episodes of driving over the illegal limit in the U.S.
We encourage our readers to be responsible and never drink and drive.
If you are drinking during your New Year’s celebrations appoint a designated driver, call a cab or stay at a hotel or a friend’s house where your celebration is taking place.
Do not risk your life, the lives of passengers or others on the roadways for one night of celebration.
